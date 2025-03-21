Doha, Qatar: In light of the ongoing power outage at London Heathrow Airport, Qatar Airways has issued a statement regarding the affected flights of its airline.

Qatar Airways identified seven flights that have been impacted. These include flights QR111, QR107, QR003, QR004, QR006, QR007 and QR008.

It added that passengers who are impacted by the incident "will be taken care of by our customer care and airport teams." The airline also affirmed that it is "working closely" with the airport officials at London Heathrow Airport.

The London Heathrow airport has been shut down for 24 hours early Friday, March 21, after a "significant" fire at an electricity substation in Hayes, a nearby town in the London borough of Hillingdon.

The fire resulted in a major power outage across West London, including Heathrow Airport.

According to recent reports citing flight tracking service FlightRadar24, Heathrow Airport's closure would affect at least 1,351 flights to and from the airport. It also added that 120 flights to the airport were in the air when the closure was announced.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper