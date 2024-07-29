Doha: Qatar Airways is reportedly in discussions to acquire a 25% stake in South Africa's SA Airlink Pty Ltd, as per a Bloomberg News report.

Although the talks are ongoing, no formal agreement has been reached between the two companies, and representatives from both sides have declined to comment on the matter.

It aligns with statements made earlier by Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways.

In May, during an interview with Bloomberg News, Al-Meer mentioned that the airline was nearing the final stages of an investment in a carrier in southern Africa, though he did not specify the company at that time.

He reiterated this intent at the Farnborough Airshow, confirming ongoing negotiations with an airline in the region without disclosing its identity.

