Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier and Unilode Aviation Solutions, the market leader in outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management, repair and digital services, announced their partnership for the digitalisation of the airline’s fleet of over 42,000 ULDs.

The partnership represents the largest ULD digitalisation programme undertaken by an airline. Qatar Airways Cargo will leverage Unilode’s advanced ULD digitalisation capabilities to gain data-driven insights and real-time visibility into ULD locations, sensory data, and asset utilisation rates. Through Unilode’s digital technologies, Qatar Airways Cargo will continue to strengthen its position to be at the forefront when it comes to streamlining operations, optimising resources, increasing revenue opportunities, and boosting performance.

The partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo will make sure Unilode’s tag and reader network is further extended to cover the carriage of ULDs on the airline’s global passenger and cargo network. The tag and reader network will be supported by E-ULD, Unilode’s in-house developed mobile app and web portal that enables real time visibility and tracking of ULDs, and Unilode’s Enterprise Data Warehouse and customer portal, which provide the airline with enhanced data analytics to improve ULD utilisation and further reduce costs.

Qatar Airways Cargo’s Chief Officer Cargo, Mark Drusch said, “We are excited to join forces with Unilode to embark on this ground breaking transformative digital journey. Our shared vision for ULD digitalisation and innovation will undoubtedly set new benchmarks in the air cargo industry for operational excellence, enabling us to elevate our customer experience and further optimise our resources. By implementing Unilode’s innovative digital solutions, we are able to allocate ULDs more effectively across our vast network of destinations and this in turn will increase asset utilisation, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly operation.”

Unilode, Chief Executive Officer, Ross Marino, said, “Our collaboration with Qatar Airways Cargo represents a major digital milestone in the industry. This reinforces our commitment to our digital journey and providing our customers with technology-based solutions for their own fleet, or as part of our full service ULD management solutions. With this partnership we are confident that it will reshape ULD digitalisation across the industry and contribute to a more connected, efficient, and sustainable aviation ecosystem. With Qatar Airways Cargo as our partner, we look forward to working together on developing and enhancing our digital solutions further.”

