Qatar Airways is expanding in Berlin but will wait at least another year before adding further German destinations due to sluggish plane deliveries, the company's chief commercial officer said on Tuesday.

"A couple of destinations are on our radar," CCO Thierry Antinori said in Berlin on the sidelines of the ITB travel fair, one of the industry's biggest gatherings, when asked about the airline's future plans in Germany.

"But we won't have movement this year and probably not next year either," Antinori said, adding that this was down to aircraft deliveries.

"We already have plans for all the deliveries we will receive over the next two years," the executive said.

Also on Tuesday, Qatar Airways announced that it would increase the frequency of its flights connecting Berlin and Doha to three times daily from July this year.

This was in response to rising demand: In 2024, the airline saw a 16% increase in passenger traffic in Germany compared to the previous year, it said in a statement.

