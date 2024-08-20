Qatar Airways Group has acquired a 25% stake in South Africa's regional carrier Airlink in a bid to further develop its operations across the continent.

The investment in Airlink, which flies to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries, will enhance a code-sharing partnership between the two airlines in a deal, which the Gulf carrier said will bolster its Africa growth strategy.

“Our investment in Airlink further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future. This partnership not only demonstrates our confidence in Airlink, as a company that is resilient, agile, financially robust and governed on sound principles, but also in Africa as a whole, showing huge potential...,” said Qatar Airways’ Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

Airlink Chief Executive Rodger Foster added the equity partnership will allow the airline to add to its network, increase capacity and expand marketing reach.

The partnership will also include an alignment between both carriers’ loyalty programmes - Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Airlink Skybucks.

Qatar Airways currently flies to 29 destinations in Africa.

The airline has been driving its Africa growth strategy since 2019, when Qatar Airways picked up a 60% stake in a new multi-billion-dollar international airport being built in Rwanda (near Kigali), along with signing codeshare agreements with several airlines in Africa, including Rwandair.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com