Jordan - Airport International Group (AIG) has joined hands with Plaza Premium Group, a pioneer industry leader and one of the world’s largest providers of airport hospitality services, for the launch of its marhaba and co-branded lounge at Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA).

Featuring a generous space spanning 475 sqm, the new CIP lounge is conveniently located on the Mezzanine Level above the Duty-Free, offering passengers superior levels of services and facilities, said the AIG in a statement.

It can accommodate up to 130 passengers and showcases an exquisitely designed interior that draws inspiration from the scenic beauty of Amman and the renowned World Heritage Site, Petra, it stated.

In addition to modern business amenities, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, private workstations and state-of-the-art media facilities, the marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge provides showers and in-lounge wellness facilities, paired with an outstanding culinary experience showcasing both local and international cuisines.

At the opening ceremony held today (July 18) in the presence of Plaza Premium Group and marhaba representatives and VIP guests, Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Claude said: "We are delighted to witness the introduction of a new CIP lounge on par with top standards. As the operator of an award-winning airport in customer service excellence, we always strive to deliver a positive travel experience reflective of Jordan’s renowned hospitality, our intrinsic values and our brand promise of shaping an airport experience that feels like home."

"The unveiling of the marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge is yet another example of us collectively prioritizing the satisfaction and wellbeing of the passengers of Jordan’s prime gateway to the world," he noted.

Plaza Premium Group Senior Vice President (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Okan Kufeci said: "Opening the marhaba and Plaza Premium co-branded lounge at QAIA represents a significant milestone in our regional expansion plan and continued alliance with top players within the aviation industry and airport hospitality scene."

Head of marhaba Global Shahab Al Awadhi expressed delight at partnering with Plaza Premium Group to provide its trademark Arabian hospitality to passengers in Amman.

"This partnership demonstrates marhaba’s continued expansion and brings together two leading organizations with a shared goal of offering travelers more value and elevating the airport experience. We will work closely together to consistently provide passengers with unparalleled comfort, convenience and quality throughout their journey," he added.

