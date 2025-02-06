Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in collaboration with SIRB Company, has officially launched the ‘Sirb Platform’, the first electronic system in the Sultanate of Oman dedicated to the regulation and management of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of Sayyid Dr Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, in the presence of senior officials, aviation sector specialists, and drone enthusiasts.

Facilitating growth in the Drone sector

Malik bin Mohammed al Nabhani, co-founder and CEO of Sirb, provided an overview of the platform, highlighting its role in streamlining drone registration and licensing. He noted that the platform will provide detailed guidance on permitted and restricted flight zones, contributing to the safe and structured development of the drone industry in Oman.

Licensed by the Civil Aviation Authority in 2024, the Sirb Platform is the first digital system of its kind in Oman. It is expected to enhance regulatory oversight, support technological advancements, and facilitate the responsible use of drones across various sectors.

This initiative reflects Oman’s commitment to embracing innovation in aviation while ensuring the safe and efficient integration of drone technology into national airspace.

