Oman Air and SalamAir have launched Omani airlines’ latest codeshare partnership, which offers passengers an expanded range of travel options within the sultanate and beyond.

During a meeting of top officials, the airlines discussed their future prospects as national carriers and their common commitment to supporting the country’s tourism goals as part of Oman’s 2040 Vison, said a statement.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said: “We are excited about this expanded codeshare partnership between Oman Air and SalamAir and the strengthening of our collaboration. This latest development enables us to jointly offer even more choice and schedule options, which both benefits our customers and serves the broader tourism ambitions of the country.”

"We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Oman Air," said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir. "This extended codeshare agreement reflects our shared commitment to providing passengers with unparalleled travel options and superior service. Together, we eagerly anticipate aligning ourselves with the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology's sentiments and the overarching vision of Oman 2040; thus, reinforcing our commitment to driving excellence in the aviation sector and promoting Oman as a premier travel destination."

During the first phase, effective July 4, passengers can book their travel on a selection of SalamAir’s routes connecting to Oman Air’s network, with more destinations to be added post successful implementation, the statement said.

