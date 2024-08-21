Oman Air has announced its new Business Studio cabin, which will replace the airline’s First Class product.

It will retain its spacious cabin layout, classic lie-flat seats, and Wi-Fi connectivity, but with more affordable fares and a redefined service approach that is tailored to the needs of modern travellers, the airline said.

Featuring predominantly on its London and Bangkok services, the new higher-tier Business experience offers all the features of premium flying along with Oman Air’s award-winning service and hospitality, giving guests the room to work, connect and rest like never before, whether traveling for business or premium leisure.

“Inspired by valuable guest feedback and to adapt and evolve in line with global market trends, we have strategically refined our premium offering to deliver greater value and appeal. The traditional First Class experience has seen diminished demand, and after careful analysis and benchmarking against industry standards, we decided to retire the product. This decision allows us to focus on delivering an exceptional Business Class experience that better meets modern traveller expectations and is more closely aligned with the demographics targeted by the national tourism objectives, such as such as wellness, adventure and MICE. Moreover, we’re offering it all at a more competitive price point,” said Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air.

Oman Air’s new Business Studio offers the best Business Class available anywhere in the region with one of the world’s most generous pitches at 82”, privacy walls for every seat, 23-inch personal screen, free Wi-Fi connectivity, and à la carte dining to stay nourished on-the-go, the airline said.

Guests will be able to book Business Studio from September 9.

