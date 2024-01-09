Qatar Airways Privilege Club has enhanced its programme with the newly unveiled Privilege Club Collection platform, available to all its members.

This innovative platform will offer members access to unique events and experiences.

The platform is set to transform the way members spend their Avios by offering them thrilling opportunities to bid from a selection of curated packages, said a statement.

Privilege Club Collection platform will allow members to bid on exclusive experiences, including access to VIP tickets at The O2 arena for concerts featuring legendary artists such as Depeche Mode, John Mayer, Liam Gallagher and The Jonas Brothers, as well as VIP tickets to FC Internazionale Milano games, VIP and pitch side tickets to Paris Saint-Germain matches, signed jerseys and more.

A Qatar Airways Privilege Club spokesperson said: “Our vision for Privilege Club is to build a loyalty proposition which offers value and inspires our members. In the last year, Privilege Club has seen the adoption of Avios, and the establishment of global partnerships with leading banks and hotels. The latest evolution of our member-centric approach is the Privilege Club Collection, which not only boosts Avios’ spending opportunities, but also offers exceptional once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

Members can also amplify their balance with the option to buy Avios, which is conveniently available on the platform. Avios can be further collected when flying with Qatar Airways, oneworld and other partner airlines, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free or booking holiday packages with Qatar Airways Holidays. They can additionally earn Avios when using their co-branded payment cards or when linking payment cards to their Privilege Club account to spend when shopping in-store and online with our partners in Qatar. Qatar Airways Privilege Club has a wide range of partners across the banking and financial sectors, hotels, car rentals, and retail and lifestyle segments.

