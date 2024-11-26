The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to deliver world-class meteorological services.

The partnership aims to enhance the airport’s operational efficiency and ensure the safety and security of civil aviation through precise and comprehensive weather monitoring systems.

The agreement also focuses on bolstering resilience against climatic challenges that could impact air traffic.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology, and Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, at the airport's headquarters.

Both parties expressed optimism about the future of this partnership, emphasising its role in enhancing the competitiveness of the aviation sector in the emirate and strengthening the status of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport as a growing international gateway.

This partnership underscores the pivotal role of the centre as the sole authorised entity responsible for providing meteorological services across the UAE, as per the exclusive mandates outlined in Federal Decree-Law No. (6) of 2007 and its amendments. It reinforces the centre's efforts to support the aviation sector through integrated meteorological services, including accurate forecasts, real-time weather reports, and warnings about sudden atmospheric changes.

The services provided under this agreement are designed to achieve the highest levels of aviation safety and ensure seamless flight operations while adhering to international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). They also meet the requirements of the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Al Mandous emphasised that this partnership reflects NCM's commitment to excellence in providing innovative and advanced services that meet international standards, further solidifying the UAE's standing in the civil aviation sector.

He noted that the agreement represents a qualitative leap toward enhancing aviation safety by delivering precise meteorological data and reliable analyses that support the operational efficiency of RAK Airport and promote the sustainability of this vital sector.

Al Qasimi stressed that providing exceptional-quality meteorological services enhances the airport's operational capabilities, supports its expansion plans, and strengthens its role as a key gateway connecting Ras Al Khaimah to the world. This partnership will contribute to the emirate's sustainable economic and tourism growth.