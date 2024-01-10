JEDDAH — Matarat Holding Company announced the launch of the “Passenger with no Bag” service for domestic and international passengers in all airports across Saudi Arabia. This service will come into force during the first quarter of 2024, the company said in a statement.



This service allows the passengers to complete their travel procedures from their home, and ship baggage to their destination ahead of their travel. This service will cover all airports in the Kingdom throughout the year, and is available on domestic and international flights.



The company said that the aim of providing the service is to facilitate travel procedures for passengers at the Kingdom’s airports, improve the travel experience to keep pace with the aspirations and goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, cut down waiting times at airports, and facilitate carrying light luggage during the passenger’s travel from his residence to the plane.



The statement noted that it is required to have a reservation on one of the airlines that is included in the service, and to provide all necessary documents for travel, and do not have any prohibited materials in the baggage. The service is available to individuals and groups in the Kingdom’s airports, and comes within the efforts of Matarat to supervise the operations at airports, achieving the highest standards of safety and comfort and ensuring smooth movement at airports.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi airports are managed by the Matarat Holding, which supervises the operation of 27 airports in the Kingdom through its subsidiaries such as Matarat Riyadh, Matarat Jeddah, Matarat Dammam, and the Cluster 2 Airports Complex.



Matarat aims to develop the airports and improve their performance to keep pace with the rapid development that the Kingdom is currently witnessing, and to support the sustainable development process to achieve further development and qualitative achievements. This service aligns with the National Aviation Strategy, which is part of the National Transport and Logistics, one of the outcomes of Vision 2030.

