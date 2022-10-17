Lufthansa is introducing a new premium product on long-haul routes under the name Allegris, developed exclusively for the Lufthansa Group in all travel classes (i.e. Economy, Premium Economy, Business and First Class).

For the very first time in the company's history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving spacious suites that offer nearly ceiling-high walls that can be closed for privacy. The seat, which is almost one meter wide, can be converted into a large, comfortable bed. All seats and beds are positioned in the direction of flight, without exception. In addition to many other storage options, there is a large, personal wardrobe in every suite. Passengers inhabiting this new First Class can even remain in their suite as they prepare for sleep and change into Lufthansa First Class pajamas.

Dining will be an exceptional experience in the new First Class cabin. If preferred, eating together is made possible for the guests at a large dining table, whereby one can sit across from their partner or fellow traveler, just as one does in a restaurant. Gourmet menus are presented, along with the airline’s unique caviar service. Entertainment is provided by screens that extend across the full width of the suite, with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless headphones.

Lufthansa will present details of the suite, as well as a further innovation in First Class, at the beginning of next year, an airline statement said.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: "We want to set new, unprecedented standards for our guests. The largest investment in premium products in our company's history underpins our claim to continue to be the leading Western premium airline in the future."

New Business Class: Suite in the front row

Now, guests in Lufthansa Business Class can also look forward to their own suite, which offers even more comfort and privacy due to higher walls and sliding doors that completely close. Here, travelers can enjoy extended personal space, a monitor up to 27 inches in size and ample storage space, including a personal wardrobe.

The Lufthansa Business Class of the Allegris generation offers six more seating options with the highest level of comfort. Passengers have direct access to the aisle from all Business Class seats. The seat walls, which are at least 114 centimetres high, with generous space in the shoulder area, ensure greater privacy. All seats can be converted into a two-meter-long bed.

Lufthansa plans “Sleeper's Row 2.0” in Economy Class

Lufthansa now plans to introduce a “Sleeper's Row 2.0” on all new long-haul aircraft, as part of "Allegris." In the “Sleeper’s Row 2.0”, one must simply fold up a leg rest and utilize the additional mattress on offer, for rest and relaxation on a reclining surface that is 40 percent larger compared to the original “Sleeper's Row”. Also in the future, Economy Class passengers will also have the option of booking a vacant neighbour seat. This will give travelers more choice, even in the most economic travel class.

Lufthansa Allegris: The new travel experience in all classes on long-haul routes

More than 100 new Lufthansa Group aircraft, such as Boeing 787-9s, Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-9s, will fly to destinations around the world with the new Allegris service. Additionally, aircraft already in service with Lufthansa, such as the Boeing 747-8, will be converted.

The simultaneous improvement of the travel experience in all classes, along with the Lufthansa Group-wide replacement of more than 30,000 seats, are unique in the Group's history. With these initiatives, the company is underscoring its clear premium and quality standards. By 2025, the Lufthansa Group will invest a total of 2.5 billion euros in product and service alone to further improve the customer experience at every stage of the journey – from initial booking, throughout the airport, lounge and border experience, to customer requests even after the flight.

