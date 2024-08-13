Latvian airline airBaltic, the largest client in Europe for the Airbus A220-300, has ordered another 10 of the jets, the manufacturer said Tuesday.

The order, which has a catalogue value of almost $1 billion, brings to 90 the number of airBaltic's firm commands for the A220-300.

"Over the years, this aircraft type has proven its operational capabilities and value -- it has been the backbone of our operations and has played an integral role in the international success story of airBaltic," airline chief executive Martin Gauss said in a communique.

The Latvian carrier was the first client for the plane in 2016 and its fleet has been entirely made up of A220s since 2020.

"This latest agreement from Latvia's flag carrier is a strong endorsement of the superior value and operational opportunities offered by this latest generation aircraft," Benoit de Saint-Exupery, executive vice-president for Airbus, said in the press release.

The single-aisle A220 can carry between 120 and 150 passengers for up to 6,700 kilometres (4,150 miles) with fuel consumption that is 25 percent less per seat than older generation planes.

It can also fly with a blend of up to 50 percent sustainable aviation fuel, with Airbus setting a goal of 100 percent by 2030.

By the end of July, Airbus had received more than 900 orders from about 30 clients for the A220, and has delivered about 350.