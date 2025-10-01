WASHINGTON - Kuwait has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international aviation partnerships and boosting global air connectivity to elevate the country’s status as a key regional hub, particularly through Kuwait International Airport.

This announcement came as Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 41st International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly, currently taking place in Montreal, Canada, from September 23 to October 3.

In a press statement, the PACA revealed that the Kuwaiti delegation met with Chinese counterparts to showcase Kuwait's latest aviation projects and encourage Chinese airlines to operate both passenger and cargo flights to Kuwait International Airport. Discussions also focused on tapping into China's expertise in airport management and cargo operations.

During another meeting, the Kuwaiti delegation held talks with Brazilian officials about the potential to launch new air routes between Kuwait and Brazil. These routes could be established directly or via international hubs, with services operated by Kuwait Airways or Brazilian carriers.

The Kuwaiti delegation also met with representatives from Singapore to explore possibilities of direct flights between the two countries. The meeting covered several key areas, including knowledge exchange in airport management, air cargo city operations, and enhanced cooperation in training and capacity-building.

In addition to the bilateral meetings, the Kuwaiti delegation participated in an official reception hosted by Qatar and South Korea in honor of the ICAO delegations.

The PACA underscored that these engagements align with Kuwait’s strategy to reinforce international cooperation, expand air connectivity, and further develop its air transport sector. The efforts are part of a broader goal to position Kuwait International Airport as a central hub in the region.

