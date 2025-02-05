KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways has announced an increase in its flights between Kuwait and London to 16 weekly departures, aimed at offering more flexibility and convenience for travelers between the two countries.

This initiative comes in cooperation with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and is part of the airline's ongoing efforts to enhance its services.

Captain Abdulmohsen Al-Faqan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing an integrated travel experience for its customers. He noted that the airline is continuously working to develop its services and offer innovative solutions that meet customers' evolving needs.

Al-Faqan also expressed gratitude for the ongoing support of the country’s political leadership, the DGCA, and all relevant authorities, as well as the British Embassy in Kuwait, whose collaboration has been instrumental in increasing the number of flights.

Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah, Chairman of the DGCA, highlighted the significance of the increased flight frequency due to rising demand from travelers. He explained that the expansion was made possible through coordination with civil aviation authorities at London Heathrow Airport, which facilitated the necessary procedures to boost flight rates between the two countries.

Sheikh Al-Sabah reaffirmed the DGCA's commitment to supporting Kuwait Airways, emphasizing its role as a distinguished regional carrier, and noted that this step also opens new opportunities for air transport cooperation between Kuwait and countries worldwide.

