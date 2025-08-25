KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways and Kuwait Telecommunications Company (STC) have signed a cooperation protocol aimed at strengthening collaboration in telecommunications, aviation, and technology, the two companies said on Saturday.

Kuwait Airways Chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan said the agreement supports the national carrier’s strategy to expand partnerships with both public and private sectors, contributing to the national economy. He said the deal would broaden cooperation into areas including air transport, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

The protocol provides for the exchange of technical expertise, development of digital systems, and advanced communications solutions. It also includes training programs for Kuwait Airways employees to improve operational efficiency and service quality. Customers of both companies will gain access to exclusive benefits, including the airline’s Oasis Club card, which will be made available to STC clients.

STC Chief Executive Officer Moataz Al-Darrab described the agreement as a step toward accelerating Kuwait’s digital transformation. He said the partnership reflects STC’s vision of connecting key sectors and its commitment to offering innovative solutions.

Al-Darrab added that the protocol opens new opportunities for innovation by applying advanced technologies in both aviation and telecommunications. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between leading Kuwaiti companies to enhance competitiveness and regional leadership.

