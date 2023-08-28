Kuwait - Kuwait’s Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expected, Sunday, that the total passenger traffic to and from Kuwait International Airport in 2023 to reach 15.5 million, compared to 14.46 passengers last year.

Director of air transports at DGCA Abdullah Al-Rajhi, said in a press statement that the total passenger traffic from Kuwait International Airport in the current summer season is expected to reach 5.75 million passengers; an increase of 13 percent over last year.

He also expected to operate 45,000 flights this season, an increase of 15 percent compared to last year.

The most active destinations at the airport during the summer season are Dubai, Istanbul, Cairo, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Bahrain, Amman and Sohag, he added.

As for most operating airlines, he said that Kuwait Airways comes first, followed by Jazeera Airways, IndiGo, Turkish Airlines, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, Egypt Air, Emirates Airlines and Air Cairo

