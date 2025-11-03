Kuwait - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the third phase of the Kuwait International Airport project has reached 88 percent completion, that it is currently preparing to rebuild the eastern runway within 14 months, and 11 projects are included in its plan to develop air navigation systems and three runways.

Director of the Planning and Follow-up Department at DGCA Eng. Ahmed Hussein disclosed in a televised interview that the third phase of the airport project is one of the vital projects included in the development plan of the State.

He said the aim is to develop the air transport system in order to contribute to raising the airport’s level of readiness to keep pace with the expected expansion once the new passenger terminal (T2) becomes operational.

He added that the third phase of the project has four main components: construction of the third runway, development of airport infrastructure, construction of a new air traffic control tower, and redevelopment and construction of the eastern runway.

He stated that “the previous phases of the project witnessed 100 percent completion in terms of infrastructure, third runway, and new air traffic control tower.

Preparations are underway to start the reconstruction of the old eastern runway once the third runway becomes operational. This is expected to be completed within 14 months.”

He indicated that the project, valued at KD180 million, is a qualitative leap in the development of airport infrastructure.

He affirmed that the plan of DGCA includes 11 projects to develop air navigation and meteorological systems and complete the three modern runway systems, which will make Kuwait International Airport one of the most modern airports in the region in terms of infrastructure and capacity.

