RIYADH —The Jeddah Airports Company has announced a new milestone for King Abdulaziz International Airport with a single-day record number of passengers reaching 161,189 on Nov. 6, 2024.



This figure is made up of 79,994 arrivals and 81,195 departures, on board 817 flights, with an average 34 flights per hour. As many as 132,189 bags were processed the same day.



Jeddah Airports Company CEO Eng. Mazen Johar expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including government, security, and operational partners, for their collaboration in achieving this significant milestone.

He emphasized the airport's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, to accommodate growing number of passengers, in line with the strategy of the company as well as with the National Aviation Strategy.

