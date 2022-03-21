Emirates is a major carrier on the India-UAE routes

Regular services between India and the Gulf are expected to restart with New Delhi lifting ban on scheduled international flights from March 27.

The ban is being lifted over two years after the suspension of the flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Khaleej Times report quoted Neeraj Kumar, the director of regulations and information for the Director-General of Civil Aviation, as saying: “Resumption of commercial international passenger services would imply reversion to bilaterally agreed capacity entitlements and termination of air bubble arrangements.”

The resumption of regular services would result in maximum frequency, increased seat availability and enhanced confidence to travel on the India-UAE-India civil aviation corridor, aviation experts said, according to the report.

PP Singh, Regional Manager of Gulf, Middle East and Africa of Air India, told Khaleej Times that the resumption to normal traffic is an excellent development for regional and international airlines operating on the India-UAE sectors. Traffic should return to the pre-Covid-19 schedule, he said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).