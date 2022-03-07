Go First (formerly known as GoAir), an Indian airline, said it will now be visible in the GDS for the first time with the prefix of W2 acting as marketing carrier.

Travel agents can now book Go First flights via their GDS. This will include all routes up to 11 months of the booking date. Inventory will be available to book across several countries.

Go First previously announced a sales and content distribution partnership with WorldTicket as its GDS sub hosting partner and Discover the World (DTW) as its sales distribution partner.

Go First said that the tripartite global distribution partnership will strengthen Go First’s penetration in the international market and will enable the carrier to expand its inventory and services to over several countries.

WorldTicket and Discover the World are in sales partnership and the synergies between the two companies will assist Go First to extend its global presence. Go First believes that the partnership will help Go First in attaining pre COVID-19 levels faster while bringing in incremental revenue and mature loads.

Go First has engaged Discover the Word to support sales development with trade partners in selective markets. This is a focused launch which will include webinars, a dedicated trade website along with trade visits over the coming weeks and months.

Aiden Walsh who heads up Airline Development for Discover the World commented: “We are delighted Go First is now available to sell live in the GDS, and we are looking forward to engaging with trade partners and growing offline sales across our selected markets.”

Go First Trade website is now live and agents can find out more about how to book, routes, news.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).