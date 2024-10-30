Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has announced the expansion of its connectivity to China with the launch of direct flights to Shenzhen, operated by Shenzhen Airlines. This new route marks the airport’s ninth destination in China and Shenzhen Airlines first destination in the Middle East.

Starting October 29, 2024, Shenzhen Airlines operates the new Doha-Shenzhen route three times a week, with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The service is operated using Shenzhen Airlines’ Airbus A330-300, offering a total of 300 seats across business, premium economy, and economy classes. The aircraft features 16 lie-flat business class seats, 23 premium economy seats, and 261 economy class seats.

Following the Shenzhen aircraft’s touchdown at Hamad International Airport, a ceremony was hosted by the airport to commemorate the launch of the new route. Hamad Ali Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport welcomed His Excellency Cao Xiaolin, Chinese Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Li Chuanwei, Board Member & Vice President of Shenzhen Airlines, and other distinguished guests from Qatar and China. The ceremony featured a symbolic ribbon-cutting and exchange of gifts, solidifying the strong partnership between the two nations.

Commenting on the new partnership, Hamad Ali Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “As Shenzhen Airlines commences operations on the new Doha-Shenzhen route, marking its first destination in the Middle East, it not only strengthens Qatar’s connectivity with China but also provides passengers with greater travel options and contributes to economic growth.

Our traffic performance between Qatar and China has shown remarkable growth, increasing by almost 100 per cent last year, reflecting the strong demand for travel between our nations. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Shenzhen Airlines and are committed to provide the highest level of service and support.”

Established in 1992, Shenzhen Airlines operates a fleet of over 200 aircraft, connecting major domestic cities in China with key international destinations across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe. As a member of the Star Alliance since 2012, Shenzhen Airlines has continuously expanded its global network, with the Doha service representing a significant step in linking China to more destinations worldwide.

