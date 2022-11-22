Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, and the World’s Most Improved Airline 2022, has announced the execution of a slide deployment of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner; as the deployment wrapped up at Bahrain International Airport.

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi said: “I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all participating staff involved in this deployment, and all related parties who made it possible. Air safety has always been on top of the national carrier’s priorities, and this was yet another practice to assure maintaining the highest standards of safety, so thanks go out to all those who contributed to its success.”

