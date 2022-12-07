Coinciding with the UAE’s 51st National Day, Fujairah Airport on Friday celebrated the obtaining of an operating licence for a new runway from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), after fulfilling all international and local requirements and standards required for the runway’s operation.

Ismail Al Baloushi, Director-General of Fujairah Airport, said that the new runway will allow the airport to increase its capacity to accommodate more aircraft, noting that the project is ongoing and is running on realistic time frames.

The new runway has a length of 3,050 metres and a width of 45 metres, and is equipped according to the highest standards approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the GCAA in the UAE, he added.

The runway was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamad bin Saleh Al Sharqi, who is the first pilot to use it.

The operation of the new runway is part of the airport’s expansion and development plan, which will enhance the UAE’s stature in the civil aviation sector.