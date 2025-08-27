Saudi Arabia - flynas, a leading low-cost airline, has announced plans to resume direct flights between Jeddah and Kuwait, further expanding its network in line with its growth and expansion plan.

Effective November 1, flynas will start operating three weekly flights between Kuwait International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the airline said.

This new route will increase flynas' flights between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to 10 flights per week, as the company operates one flight daily between Riyadh and Kuwait, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title "We Connect the World to the Kingdom", in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030.

Resuming flynas flights is set to boost business and tourism travel between the two sister countries and support the national objectives in the tourism and aviation sectors in line with Vision 2030, the airline said.

flynas, the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

