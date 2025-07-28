The Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has released its June 2025 classification index for air transport service providers and airports, revealing that flynas is the top performer, recording the fewest complaints with 26 per 100,000 passengers and achieving a 100 per cent on-time complaint resolution rate.

A total of 1,370 passenger complaints were lodged against air carriers in June, reported SPA.

Saudia Airlines ranked second with 32 complaints per 100,000 passengers, also maintaining a 100 per cent resolution rate.

flyadeal came third with 34 complaints per 100,000 passengers and a 100 per cent timely resolution rate as well. The most common complaint categories for the month were flight-related issues, followed by baggage services and ticketing.

In the airport classifications, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh demonstrated the lowest complaint rate among international airports handling over six million passengers annually, with just 0.4 per 100,000 passengers (15 complaints) and a 100 per cent timely resolution rate.

Abha International Airport led the category for international airports with less than six million annual passengers, recording the lowest complaint rate at 2 per 100,000 passengers, based on one complaint, and a 100 per cent timely resolution rate.

For domestic airports, King Saud Airport had the lowest complaint rate, also at 2 per 100,000 passengers with one complaint, and a 100 per cent timely resolution rate.

GACA emphasised that this monthly report provides travellers with crucial information on service provider performance in addressing customer complaints, empowering them to make informed decisions.

It also highlights the authority’s commitment to transparency and dedication to resolving passenger concerns while fostering healthy competition among aviation entities to elevate service standards.

