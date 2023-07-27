Riyadh: flynas, the leading low-cost carrier based in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of direct flights connecting Casablanca, the largest city in the Kingdom of Morocco, to Jeddah. This new air route is a result of the partnership established with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP).



This collaboration between flynas and ACP marks another step towards contributing to Saudi Arabia's tourism growth, while also reinforcing the bilateral ties between the two nations. Starting on August 3rd,2023, flynas will initiate direct flights between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, Morocco's economic and business center. Flights will operate three times a week, on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays.



The introduction of this route adds to the history of cooperation between flynas and ACP. This expansion aligns with the Saudi ecosystem's broader efforts to attract 100 million annual tourists to the Kingdom by 2030.



Currently, flynas operates an extensive network that spans over 70 domestic and international destinations, with a frequency of 1,500 weekly flights. Since its inception in 2007, flynas has flown over 60 million passengers. With a focus on growth, flynas aims to expand its reach even further by serving a total of 165 domestic and international destinations, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030 and contributing to the increased air connectivity within the Kingdom.