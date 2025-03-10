Riyadh -- flynas announced taking delivery of its second new A320neo aircraft in 2025, which arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Simultaneously, the Saudi Arabian carrier boosted the seating capacity for domestic and international flights during the month of Ramadan this year to around 1.5 million seats.



flynas operations in Ramadan include starting a new route between Madinah and Karachi in Pakistan with two weekly direct flights, aiming to reinforce the number of pilgrims and visitors to the holy mosques in Mecca and Madinah.