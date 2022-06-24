Riyadh: Flyadeal today launched its first direct and regular flights to Khartoum, which is the second destination for the company in Africa, the third to be launched in 2022, and the fifth international stop on its flight network that includes Dubai, Kuwait, Cairo, Amman and Khartoum that are connected to Riyadh and Jeddah with two daily flights.

Deputy CEO of Flyadeal for Commercial Affairs and Customer Services Ahmed Al-Ibrahim said that adding Khartoum Airport to the network and connecting it with two main stations of Riyadh and Jeddah will provide new economic flights that benefit pilgrims and Umrah performers in Sudan, in addition to supporting the air traffic between the two countries.



Flyadeal has recently listed five international destinations in the 2022 summer, including Amman, Batumi, Baku and Sharm Al-Sheikh.