Ethiopian Aviation University has announced the graduation of 1053 professionals in various aviation fields, including international trainees from 18 countries.

The graduates include 524 cabin crew, 293 aircraft maintenance technicians, 214 trainees from various Commercial & Ground Services fields, 41 pilots, and 8 Marshalling & Aerobridge Operators.

Showcasing gender diversity at the university, the graduates include 579 male and 474 female aviation professionals.

Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, said: “We are delighted to witness young men and women from across the globe completing one chapter and beginning another in their aviation carrier journey. This is not just a personal achievement to the trainees; it is an achievement to the industry in Africa and the world. Today’s graduates are tomorrow’s industry leaders, and we are proud to take part in shaping the future of our industry through shaping the people who will run it.”

