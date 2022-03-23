Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (Menat) region, has expanded its long-standing partnership with Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways.

The partnership introduces a premium co-branded credit card programme, in association with global digital payments leader, Visa.

Emirates NBD Etihad Guest Visa Credit Cards are designed to appeal to frequent travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts across the UAE. The cards are available as Elevate and Inspire variants and offer amongst the highest Etihad Guest earning and rewards opportunities. Benefits are focused on lifestyle and travel in line with members’ preferences.

Cardholders can enjoy complimentary Etihad Guest Gold Tier status and up to 200,000 bonus Etihad Guest Miles instantly upon signing up. Cardholders can earn up to 10 Etihad Guest Miles for every AED10 spend. Additionally, they can take advantage of up to 50% Etihad Guest Miles discount vouchers on Etihad miles redemption for a limited period and 10% cashback on spend on etihad.com. The card is packed with lifestyle rewards including free movie tickets, intercity airport transfers and golf benefits.

Customers can redeem miles for an extensive range of rewards, including flights, upgrades, hotels, and cars. Shopping at any of Etihad Guest’s ‘Miles on the Go’ partners will also earn cashback as well as miles rewards.

Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head – Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “We are delighted to partner with Etihad’s award-winning loyalty programme, Etihad Guest, as part of our continued commitment to bringing invaluable experiences and benefits to our clients. As the UAE’s leading card issuer, Emirates NBD collaborates with best-in-class partners to offer customised card propositions based on our customers’ lifestyles and needs so they can get the most of their everyday card spend. We believe that this card proposition will appeal strongly to customers in Abu Dhabi and UAE and add unique experiences to them, especially as travelling returns to normalcy.”

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand, and Marketing, Etihad Airways, said: “We pride ourselves on finding new solutions to create the best customer experience and products for members and customers. Following our successful partnerships with Emirates NBD and Visa over the years, we are excited to collaborate with the teams to bring these great products together for our members.”

Shahebaz Khan, Visa’s General Manager for UAE, Bahrain and Oman, said: “As a global leader in travel co-brand products, Visa is always striving to enrich the travel experience for our cardholders. Through this partnership, we’re able to offer travel benefits that create real value for holders of the Emirates NBD Etihad Guest Visa credit card. As international travel reopens, the timely launch of this card brings an enhanced proposition matching cardholders’ travel and lifestyle needs while offering access to our more than 70 million merchant partners worldwide and the peace of mind of being protected by Visa's global, secure network.”

