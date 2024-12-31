DUBAI - Emirates airline will operate an additional scheduled service between Colombo and Dubai, starting from 2nd January 2025.

The newly-introduced flight, to operate as EK654/655, increases the seat capacity on the route by 30 percent and supports Sri Lanka’s plans to considerably increase tourist arrivals in 2025.

The additional service will operate six times a week until 31st March 2025, with EK654 departing Dubai International Airport (DXB) every day except Wednesdays. From 1st April 2025, a seventh weekly flight will be added on Wednesdays.

The additional flight can accommodate up to 360 passengers, with eight suites in First Class, 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats.

Emirates began operations to Sri Lanka in April 1986 and has carried more than 12 million passengers to and from Colombo since operations began.