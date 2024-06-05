UAE – Emirates has partnered with Airbus and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch a competency-based training and assessment (CBTA) programme for the Airbus A350 type rating, as the Dubai-based carrier prepares for deliveries of 65 A350s starting in mid-2024.

An initial cohort of 256 pilots will go through the new course at Emirates' training college in Dubai beginning in July 2024, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

IATA will design the programme using its CBTA guidance, while Airbus contributes aircraft knowledge and experience with the training method. Emirates applies its expertise from previous CBTA programmes.

This collaboration creates the first A350 type rating training fully aligned with the latest International Civil Aviation Organization standards for CBTA and best practices in IATA's guide.

Nick Careen, IATA’s SVP for Operations, Safety and Security, said: "Our joint aim is to fully utilise the benefits of CBTA to qualify the pilots on the A350 in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Captain Bader Al Marzooqi, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Flight Training, stated: "The tailored CBTA programme for the A350 supports the integration of 65 new A350 aircraft, with 1,000 pilots set to complete the A350 Type Rating course.”

Captain Stéphan Labrucherie, Airbus Head of Flight Training Worldwide, commented: "Our partnership with IATA and Emirates ensures that Emirates pilots receive the most comprehensive and effective training, supporting the smooth entry into service of the A350 worldwide.”

It is worth noting that the Emirates Group’s net profit leapt to AED 18.70 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 that ended on 31 March 2024, compared with AED 10.90 billion.

