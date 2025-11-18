DUBAI: Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on Tuesday he was confident in the business case for Boeing making a larger model of its 777X wide-body jet, while recognising the U.S. planemaker was focused on certifying the current model.

Clark told reporters there were no plans for further orders at the Dubai Airshow after his airline agreed to purchase 65 more 777X jets on Monday.

He dismissed speculation of an order for Airbus A350-1000 planes at the show, saying this had never been on the cards.

But he praised the smaller A350-900 as a "peach of an aircraft" and indicated that Emirates would order more of them in time.

Clark also reiterated faith in the 777X despite several development delays. "I still believe the 777X is good to go…It will be right in the end," he said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Jamie Freed)