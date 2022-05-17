Dubai’s long-haul operator Emirates Airline has stepped up its recruitment drive as it continues to ramp up operations across its global network amid easing of travel restrictions.

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said its hiring team is making stops in 30 cities worldwide to recruit new cabin crew members over the next six weeks.

Destinations covered in the recruitment drive, which will end in June, include cities in Australia, United Kingdom and Europe, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Bahrain.

“Our talent acquisition team is doing a whirlwind 30-city tour over the next six weeks to assess prospective candidates,” said Abdulaziz Al Ali, Emirates Group’s Executive Vice President for Human Resources.

Last October, the airline announced plans to recruit more than 6,000 staff to boost its operational workforce.

The airline has been restoring its network and passenger capacity since COVID-19 restrictions eased in the middle of 2020.

Emirates last week reported an annual loss of $1.1 billion for the financial year ending March 31, a strong improvement from the previous year’s $5.5 billion loss.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com