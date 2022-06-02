Dnata, an airport services subsidiary of Dubai’s Emirates Group, said it will invest $100 million in green operations in the next two years to enhance environmental efficiency across its global network.

The company’s investment in infrastructure, equipment and process improvement will support it to achieve its strategic objectives and reduce its carbon footprint by 20 percent by 2024, and by 50 percent by 2030, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Dnata, which has in recent years invested in advanced technologies to optimise resources and improve operational efficiency, will incorporate carbon reduction initiatives in the construction and operation of its recently announced new cargo centres in The Netherlands and Iraq.

It has increased investments in electric and hybrid ramp, ground support (GSE) and forklift equipment, and refurbished existing GSE with new technologies to further decrease emissions and update them to the latest safety and quality standards.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing Seban Scaria )

