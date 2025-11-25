DUBAI - The Dubai Airshow 2025 set a historic record with deals surpassing USD202billion, double the USD101 billion secured at the 18th edition in 2023.

This achievement reinforces Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub and a key centre shaping the future of the aviation and space industries.

The 19th edition of the event, ranked among the largest globally, drew record attendance over five days, welcoming 248,788 visitors, including experts, decision makers, and industry specialists from around the world. This exceptional edition reinforced Dubai Airshow’s standing as a premier global platform for aviation, space, and related industries.

This year’s edition of the event featured more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 participating for the first time, and 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries. The 19th edition also included 21 national pavilions, 98 chalets, an additional display area of 8,000 square metres, as well as 120 startups and 50 investors.

During the Airshow, Emirates placed an order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft and 8 more Airbus A350-900 jets, with a total value of $41.4 billion. This brings the airline’s total wide-body aircraft orders to 375, with deliveries scheduled through 2038.

Meanwhile, flydubai also signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing to purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft valued at $13 billion, reflecting the airline’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision for the growth of the aviation sector in the coming years.

The unprecedented successes of this edition reflect the strong momentum that Dubai Airshow continues to generate, as well as Dubai’s growing influence in driving innovation and growth across the global aviation, space, and defence sectors. They also underscore the confidence the emirate enjoys within the international communities involved in these industries.

Reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to lead in space innovation, this year’s edition featured the largest-ever Space Pavilion, organised in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, alongside a two-day Space Conference that gathered more than 50 experts and astronauts to advance the commercialisation of space technologies, address key challenges, and foster global collaboration.

The Dubai Airshow 2025 showcased its commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as supplying sustainable aviation fuel for participating aircraft, operating ground support equipment powered by electricity and propane in partnership with Jetex, and running exhibition halls entirely on renewable energy.

Operational indicators demonstrated high levels of preparedness and collaboration among the government entities forming Team Dubai, enhancing visitor flow and operational efficiency throughout the venue and its surrounding areas.

Held under the theme ‘The Future is Here’, the Dubai Airshow continues to unite global industry leaders and shape the next generation of civil and military aviation technologies.

The 19th edition of the event showcased key trends and breakthroughs in aviation and space, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of the global industry. The Dubai Airshow continues to drive aerospace innovation, paving the way for even greater advances at the next edition in November 2027.