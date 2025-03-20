RIYADH — Direct flights between the Saudi eastern city of Dammam and Damascus, capital of Syria, resumed on Wednesday after a hiatus of 13 years. A Syrian Air plane bound for Damascus departed Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport on Wednesday morning.



Syrian passengers, who boarded the plane, expressed their happiness at the return of direct flights between the two cities, ending a long period of waiting.



According to the latest statistics, released in 2024, there are more than 2.5 million Syrian residents living in Saudi Arabia. A large number of these residents can now benefit from the resumption of direct flight service from all the major three cities in the Kingdom to their home country. A large number of Saudis can also take advantage of the opportunity to spend their summer vacation in Syria this year.



Syrian Air resumed its services between Saudi Arabia and Syria last year. The airline announced the resumption of its flights between Damascus International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in July 2024 and this was followed by resumption of service between Damascus airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah in November 2024.



In May 2024, Syrian Air started operating direct Hajj flights to transport pilgrims from Damascus International Airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah, ending 12 years of isolation since the civil war began. The first group of 270 Syrian Hajj pilgrims arrived in Jeddah on May 28.



Saudi Arabia and Syria agreed to resume consular services in April 2023 and restored full diplomatic relations in May 2023 after a gap of 12 years. In May 2024, Saudi Arabia named Dr. Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfel as its ambassador to Syria while Syria’s Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Soussan assumed charge in Riyadh in January 2024.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).