China Southern Airlines is set to launch a new flight route between Guangzhou and Riyadh starting in September 2025, in partnership with the Air Connectivity Program, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and Riyadh Airports Company, reported SPA.

The three-week route will add over 86,000 seats annually, addressing the growing demand for travel between Saudi Arabia and China.

The new route is expected to improve travel options, facilitate tourism, cultural exchange, and trade between the two countries.

