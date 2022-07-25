Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has announced the renewal of its ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification. The accreditation assessment was completed on May 16 by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

The ISO 17025:2017 certification reiterates the company’s ability to demonstrate its calibration and testing activities competently and generate reliable results to boost confidence in its global operations.

As the sixth successful renewal for BAS Calibration & Testing Laboratory, the accreditation certifies the team’s impartiality and operational consistency within BAS’s laboratories.

On its key achievement, CEO Mohamed Khalil said: "We are pleased to have renewed our international ISO 17025:2017 certification for the 6th year in a row. This accreditation is a recognition of BAS efforts in meeting international standards for best practices, standing as a testament to the dedication of our employees. We hope to continuously showcase our hard work as a trustworthy and reputable organization."

The ISO 17025:2017 certification facilitates cooperation between various laboratories that perform calibration and testing against the international standard, which brings along with customer’s confidence over the results, he added.

