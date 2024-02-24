Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) had in January welcomed 695,504 passengers thus marking a 2.8% increase against 2023 figures, according to Airport International Group.

Moreover, QAIA recorded 5,767 aircraft movements (ACM), down 4.2% compared to 2023. QAIA also handled 6,407 tonnes of cargo, recording a 34.6% surge as opposed to 2023 numbers.

“The first month of the year saw an improvement in passenger statistics, underscoring Jordan’s standing as a welcoming destination for travellers from around the world,” said Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Deviller.

“We remain resolute in our efforts to bolster our passenger, ACM and cargo numbers, working closely with our partners to expand and diversify our airline and destination networks," he stated.

“Our unwavering aim is to deliver world-class services, ensuring passengers enjoy an exceptional travel experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” he added.

