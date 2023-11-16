All 28 airlines operating from Abu Dhabi international Airport (AUH) have now fully transitioned to Terminal A, marking a significant ramp up in capacity from the new terminal.

Terminal A is now the primary terminal serving Abu Dhabi International Airport, with flights arriving to and departing from the emirate, set to use the cutting-edge facilities available. The successful transition to Terminal A will facilitate a major increase in aviation capacity in Abu Dhabi, with the terminal able to process up to 45 million travellers annually and handle 79 planes at once.

Terminal A will enhance the passenger experience, providing seamless connectivity. The leading facilities available at Terminal A include biometric technology to streamline the screening and boarding process, and 35,000 sq m of retail and F&B space.

In November as a whole, it is forecast 7,669 flights will operate from Terminal A with already 1,557 flights operating in the first two weeks of operations. The number of flights operating from Terminal A is set to further increase in December to 12,220, as will the number of passengers using the new terminal projected to be 2.29 million.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “With all airlines now operating from Terminal A, I’m pleased to announce a new era for operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bringing new state-of-the-art facilities and a major increase in aviation capacity, Terminal A will greatly enhance the passenger experience, whilst enabling international airlines to further increase their presence in Abu Dhabi.” – TradeArabia News Service

