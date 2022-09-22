The UAE’s low-cost carrier Air Arabia along with Sudan-based conglomerate DAL Group is planning to launch Air Arabia Sudan, a joint-venture company to be based in Khartoum International Airport.

The new airline will operate a fleet of new Airbus A320 aircraft, Air Arabia, whose shares are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said in a statement.

It will adopt the low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia Group across its existing network. The JV will begin work on securing the relevant approvals and licenses shortly, it said.

Last year, the Sharjah-based Air Arabia and Pakistan's Lakson Group launched a low-cost airline to serve domestic and international routes from Pakistan. However, the airline is yet to start flights.

