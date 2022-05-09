Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the commencement of its seasonal flights to Trabzon in Turkey from Abu Dhabi, starting June 15, 2022.

The airline will fly an Airbus A320 on the route on Wednesdays.

Located on the Black Sea coast of northeast Turkey, Trabzon is a picturesque city known for its natural landscapes, forests, and crystal springs. The city has been a melting-pot of religions, languages, and cultures for centuries.

