ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Aviation announced a deal to further enter the Malaysian market, which includes leasing a Leonardo AW139 helicopter to the Malaysian company, Sazma Aviation, for five years.

In addition to this lease, last year two helicopters of the same type were also delivered by ADA to Sazma.

Abu Dhabi Aviation Company reported that it has delivered a newly manufactured Leonardo AW139 oil and gas capable aircraft to Sazma Aviation, which means that Abu Dhabi Aviation has placed a total of 3 aircraft of this type to Sazma for use in the Oil & Gas sector, offshore operations, to transport passengers to oil fields, in addition a full-service support of spare parts was included.

The source also stated that the current contracts signed with Sazma are for 5 years, with an option to extend for an additional two years. Further, the contract is expected to have a positive impact on the operations and revenues of both companies.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mazrouei, General Manager and Accountable Manager of Abu Dhabi Aviation, stated, "The deal constitutes a significant milestone to be added to our existing track record. We are pleased to again cooperate with Sazma Aviation continuing to support Sazma with the supply of off shore oil and gas capable aircraft with a full spare parts service continuing our movement into South East Asia."

Dr. Mark Pierroti, Director of the Commercial Department, said, "Sazma is an important partner for Abu Dhabi Aviation and Malaysia is an important region for our company and we value this relationship." He added, "with the expansion of our new and used fleet, today we are delivering the brand new AW139 aircraft from the Leonardo factory directly to Sazma, and we are excited to work further in Malaysia. It also shows that Abu Dhabi Aviation is indeed a champion of the UAE on the world stage."

"This lease and support contract demonstrates the capacity of local aviation companies in the Malaysian state of Sabhan to handle the mission," said Sabah aviation Chairman Kenny Chua. Sabah owns a 100% stake in Sazma Aviation. He added that this proves that the state government GRS is capable of Bringing significant investments to Sabah and its people. This is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap for the development of the country planned for 2021-2025.

Rodney Linus, CEO of Sazma Aviation, said that this transaction demonstrates the capability, safety, quality, and confidence of the main customer in providing our services to international standards and benefits the local economy and employment opportunities in the Malaysian state of Sabhan.

He added, "We look forward to strengthening the relationship with Abu Dhabi Aviation further, not only in supporting marine operations, but also in the maintenance sector by inviting Abu Dhabi Aviation to invest in Malaysia based on the capabilities and certificates it possesses, and the diversity of helicopters it owns in addition to fixed-wing aircraft."