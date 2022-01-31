Ampo Poyam Valves has recently signed a Corporate Procurement Agreement (CPA) with Aramco covering partnership on the development and supply of highly engineered valves as well as ad-hoc and highly added value services.

The deal also provides for rendering technical support in start-up stages, commissioning, engineered solutions, equipment selection, preventive, and predictive maintenance, troubleshooting and training. Further, this partnership will support technology joint-development of new solutions relevant to Aramco’s operational needs.

Ampo Poyam Valves, through its new local manufacturing and servicing plant Ampo Arabia, will help Aramco in its local content programme, becoming a key industry player and providing highly engineered gate, globe, check, ball, butterfly, lift plug, switch plug and angle valves and Integrated Smart Solutions to the world leading company.

This extensive range of solutions will offer the highest level of reliability hand in hand with minimum operating and maintenance costs for the most critical applications.

In addition, this investment will contribute to the overall valve manufacturing eco-system, supporting current and future suppliers in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.

Ampo Poyam Valves, together with Dar Massader Group, established Ampo Aabia, a joint local subsidiary for the manufacturing and servicing of highly engineered valves in the region, and it is almost ready to commence manufacturing as early as the first quarter of 2022 in Dammam 2nd Industrial City in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Ampo has been in Saudi Arabia since 1998 and during all those years it has supplied more than 20,000 valves for strategic projects such as Marjan Field Expansion, Berri Field development, South Berri Water Injection Plant, Upgrade Water Disposal Facilities at Qatif and Abqaiq Water Injection Project, amongst others. From now on, however, valves will be manufactured and locally supplied from Ampo Arabia, covering applications in the oil, gas, petrochemicals, chemical, water, mining, and power sectors.

The deal was signed during the 6th edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) Forum and Exhibition hosted by the leading Saudi energy company.

Aramco’s strategic IKTVA programme aims to drive domestic value creation, maximise long-term economic growth and diversification, and build a world-class supply chain that facilitates the development of a diverse, sustainable, and globally competitive energy sector in Saudi Arabia.

Through this long-term agreement, Ampo Poyam Valves will become a strategic partner, sharing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its IKTVA programme, and aligning its future to become part of the local industrial cluster in KSA.

Ampo Poyam Valves is well known for having the most reliable and safest valves in the market, and is backed by nearly 60 years of experience, technology, know-how, references, operating time of the valves and a fully in-house manufacturing process that starts from its own foundry.

Moreover, Ampo Poyam Valves has also one of the widest ranges of valves and solutions in the market and is always at the technological forefront, with cutting edge technologies and a significant engineering team dedicated to the development of new products, technologies, systems, and solutions.

