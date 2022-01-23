MUSCAT: Al Mouj Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman’s premium lifestyle destination, has signed an agreement with Tabreed Oman, subsidiary of Tabreed -- the world’s leading district cooling company, to acquire and professionally own and operate its district cooling plant. The agreement signing took place on Sunday under the auspices of Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Situated within Al Mouj Muscat, the plant provides district cooling infrastructure to the integrated tourism complex’s extensive mix of buildings which includes over 6,000 homes, multiple offices, a mall, iconic hotels, Masjid Al Mouj and Community Hub, golf club and over 85 shops and restaurants.

This agreement presents an opportunity to both continue and enhance Al Mouj Muscat’s provision of high-quality, energy efficient cooling to residents, staff and visitors, helping ensure optimum temperatures and comfort at all times.

Commenting on the signing, Al Mouj Muscat’s CEO Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani said: “It is with great pride that we welcome this forward-looking partnership. Tabreed Oman is an Omani success story, an innovator of environmentally friendly cooling solutions that consistently reduce emissions, which aligns with our commitment to long-term sustainability. It will provide our community with the highest level of service and ensure our community will continue to benefit from pleasant living and working environments at all times.”

Tabreed Oman’s investment in the Al Mouj plant is its largest project to date and brings its portfolio of district cooling plants in Oman up to seven. This transaction increases Tabreed Oman’s total operating capacity from 32,000 refrigeration ton (RT) to 62,000 RT, nearly doubling the size of its business.

Eng Abdullah bin Said al Hinai, Tabreed Oman’s Chief Executive Officer, says: “We are delighted to have entered into a truly promising partnership which as well as representing a significant increase in our presence in the Sultanate, particularly when it comes to residential cooling, allows us to continue operating Al Mouj Muscat’s established cooling infrastructure. Our portfolio includes educational institutions, hotels, shopping malls and other businesses and this agreement is a natural progression for the company, helping us get closer to end users.”

Tabreed Oman was set up in 2007 and is a partly owned subsidiary of National Central Cooling Company PJSC (DFM: Tabreed). Tabreed UAE is the leading investor with partners such as Ministry of Defence Pension Fund, ISS Pension Fund, Diwan of Royal Court Pension Fund, Private Projects Development, and PMA International. Its first project was the 2,411 RT plant at Knowledge Oasis Muscat, Oman’s flagship technology park in 2010. This was followed by Oman Avenues Mall, Landmark in Bausher, Mall of Muscat, Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and Al Araimi Boulevard Mall, the region’s first eco-friendly retail destination.