AMMAN Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Najjar, Secretary General of the Water Authority of Jordan Bashar Al Bataineh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aqaba Water Company Mahmoud Jarad Al Naimat and General Director of Aqaba Water Company Khaled Al Obaidyn signed agreements for the management and operation of the water and wastewater networks in Maan, Karak and Tafileh governorates.

Director of the Office of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Sherry Carlin and Director of the Water and Environment Office at the US Agency Andrew McKim, representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Nobuhiro Kawatani and a number of water sector officials attended the ceremony.

The agreements were signed for the Aqaba Water Company to manage and operate water and wastewater in the southern governorates, starting from the beginning of the year 2022, according to a Water Ministry statement.

The water networks in the Maan Governorate will be managed and operated by the beginning of 2022, while water networks in Karak and Tafileh will be managed and operated by the beginning of April 2022.

Najjar added that the Ministry of Water and Irrigation/the Water Authority of Jordans efforts are paid to help the Aqaba Water Company improve water and wastewater services for citizens in the southern governorates, and develop services, raise the efficiency of water supply, reduce water losses and reduce energy costs.

The minister expressed appreciation for the support paid by countries and donors around the world, especially USAID, the German Investment and Development Bank (KfW), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and JICA for their continuous support for the water sector.

Bataineh stated that the goal of this agreement is to improve the level of services for citizens, raise the efficiency of supply, reduce water losses, and to work on securing new water resources, and provide various regions with a secure level of water and wastewater services.

Bataineh added that the reduction of water loss will be reflected through securing additional quantities of water for different regions, as well as finding alternative resources of energy to reduce the energy bill and to implement the projects according to the best international practices in line with the strategy of the Water Authority of Jordan, said the statement.

He also said that the Water Authority of Jordan will also carry out performance control through the Utilities Performance Monitoring Unit in order to secure work progress in accordance to the plans set, and to follow-up work implementation in accordance to the time frame defined.