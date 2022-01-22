The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED4.1 billion in total during the week ending 21 January 2022. The sum of transactions was 1,992.

287 plots were sold for AED1.08 billion, while 1,059 apartments and villas were purchased for AED2.25 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Hebiah Fifth sold for AED190 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 45 million in Al Thanyah First, and a land sold for AED 190 million in Al Hebiah Fifth in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 222 sales transactions worth AED 627.48 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 11 sales transactions worth AED29.28 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 9 sales transactions worth AED 108 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 292 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED235 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED171 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 696.14 million, with the highest being a land in Mankhool, mortgaged for AED90 million.

60 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED143 million.

